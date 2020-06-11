“The King is dead, long live the King.” Let’s welcome the new 2020 ALPINA D5 Facelift which was unveiled earlier today. Since the BMW’s fantastic M550d quad-turbo model was phased out, the refreshed ALPINA D5 is now the most powerful diesel in the BMW family. The 3.0 liter straight-six cylinder engine with three turbochargers delivers an impressive output of 300 kW (408 hp). A maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) is available between 1750 and 2750 rpm.

The Most Powerful Diesel In The Family

The BMW ALPINA D5 S Saloon accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and the Touring in 4.6 seconds. With a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph) (Touring 283 km/h (176 mph)), the BMW ALPINA D5 S is one of the fastest of its kind. The BMW ALPINA D5 S features an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC. In cooperation with the experts at ZF, the 8HP75 transmission has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

To stop all that power, the ALPINA brake system comprises of four-piston fixed brake calipers with brake discs of 395 mm diameter on the front axle and floating brake calipers with brake discs of 398 mm diameter on the rear axle. There is also an optional high-performance brake system with light-weight drilled composite brake discs and specific brake pads.

The ALPINA Sport Suspension is paired with the BMW ALPINA D5 S offering a wide range of driving modes, from SPORT+ to COMFORT+. A mechanical limited-slip differential, using motorsport grade CNC machined components, is available as an option.

Unique Visual Upgrades

Just like the refreshed ALPINA B5 Facelift, the ALPINA D5 S facelift is given a new look based on the M Sport package of the 5 Series. Large air intakes in the front apron increase cooling performance and emphasize the engine’s performance character. The ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the rear apron.

In addition, there are changes to the headlights, kidneys and taillights compared to the 5 Series which gives the power diesel from Buchloe a significantly more dynamic appearance.

The ALPINA 20-spoke wheel design of the ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ forged wheels are, of course, included. The wheels are optionally available in Black or Himalaya Grey. The wheels are wrapped in the Pirelli P Zero tires.

And just like the petrol-powered ALPINA B5, this exciting diesel won’t be coming to the States.