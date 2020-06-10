A prototype of the future BMW iNEXT electric SAV has recently been deployed on the Nurburgring track for a session of chassis and dynamics fine-tuning. BMW i’s new halo model is set to arrive around Spring 2021. Until then, the road development phase marches on, as the camouflaged iNEXT (internally dubbed I20) has recently been caught off-handed at the Ring in Germany (as we don’t own the spy shots, you can see them here).

The exterior cladding is still heavy, but it still lets us see most of the general silhouette of Munich’s new, pure electric Sports Activity Vehicle. The iX, as it will likely be titled when it officially premieres next year, will sport a muscular, robust and highly dynamic attitude.

We can also see a beautifully sculptured waist line and some generous wheel arches. The overall body proportions are quite spot on, to say, so certainly the car underneath the camouflage will look spectacular when the tape comes off.

Another hallmark element of the new BMW iX will certainly be the front fascia, with its streamlined headlights and the upright radiator grille with separated kidneys and a slight forward angle, that creates the shark nose effect. Like in the case of the Vision iNEXT concept car, the series model will also get a bulgy rear end and some very slim, horizontally-oriented L-shaped tail lights.

The new BMW iX will boast a load of cutting edge technology, as it will pack the 5th generation of the BMW eDrive all-electric powertrain. Little official details are known at the moment, but if the future i4 will be good for 375 kW and a +600 kilometer range, the iX is expected to offer even more. The new BMW i flagship is set to receive a polygonal steering wheel and a Curved Display in the cabin, in addition to the rumored Intelligent Glass Control technology which we wrote about here.

Surely, we’ll get to learn more interesting stuff about the new BMW iX / iNEXT as we approach the unveiling moment, so stay tuned!