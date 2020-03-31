Can the new Genesis G80 Pose a threat for BMW, Audi models?

A couple of days ago, Genesis took the virtual veils off their latest creation – the Genesis G80. The new luxury sedan has a design that reminds of the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS and has some really nice curves to it. Even the huge front grille doesn’t seem distasteful. The question lingering in our mind though is: Could this be a proper threat to the BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz?

As we all know, the Genesis brand was created by Hyundai/Kia with one goal in mind: to compete with premium car makers on certain markets. Europe, unfortunately, doesn’t get its own Genesis models, so it will have to compete on U.S. soil.

Reliability studies and customer satisfaction indexes show it to be one of the best in the business already so it’s only natural to ponder whether it will affect the way the German premium brands do business.

The G80 also has a number of tricks up its sleeve, apart from the design. For one, it will probably be cheaper than its rivals, if other Genesis products are anything to go by. It will also come with a lot of tech as standard.

According to the Korean manufacturer, the G80 will have two engine choices: a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo unit with 300 HP and 311 lb-ft of torque and a 3.5-liter turbo V6 with 375 HP and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Considering Genesis also claims the new car is lighter that its predecessor by 275 lbs (kerb weight under 4,000 lbs for the 4-cylinder version), this could turn out to be quite an agile car.

Step inside and the cabin looks like it can run with the best. The design is clean-cut, minimalist and has a sort of Audi-feel to it. From the looks of things, you’ll be able to get open-pore wood trims, a leather-wrapped dash and a huge 14.5″ display right in the middle of it.

The instrument cluster is also digital and Genesis offers plenty of tech, including over the air updates, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a rotary knob on the center console that recognizes handwriting.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet but chances are the G80 will be cheaper than the 5 Series, E-Class and Audi A6 models it is trying to bite a chunk off of.

Will it be successful? Remains to be seen but I like it and I think a lot of customers might change the way they are spending their money in the near future, as the economical effects of the Coronavirus outbreak start to show.