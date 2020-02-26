Upcoming BMW i4 prototype spied with large, 2-screen setup

One of the cars I’m most anxious to see this year is definitely the upcoming BMW i4. It’s not just because it’s supposed to bring out a new design style but mostly because of what hides underneath the sheet metal. This will be one of the first cars made by BMW to keep up with the electric trend that seems to be forming these days and a lot is banking on it. Luckily, we’re going to see the concept previewing the i4 in less than a week.

In the meantime, testing continues with prototypes of the i4 being spotted in cold areas of the world, putting those batteries to the most extreme tests out there. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

Luckily, one keen spy photographer managed to catch the car for a couple of seconds with the window down and caught the dashboard on camera. While we expected to see the usual BMW layout inside the cabin, it seems like the i4 will be a bit different.

There are two huge screens mounted on top of the dash. It’s a dual-screen setup that’s similar to the one found in Mercedes-Benz products. Everything else looks just like it does on a regular 3 Series but it’s those two screens that will attract most attention. For now, we can’t even be sure they will make it into production though, as this is, after all, a prototype.

Nevertheless, if they do enter production they should give the i4 a unique interior design, one that should match its performance. The car is said to sport an 80 kWh battery pack along with 530 HP and some serious performance underneath it all. It should do 0-60 in about 4 seconds and have a range in excess of 340 miles. The final specs should be released by the end of the year with sales of the i4 kicking off in 2021.