SPIED: The facelifted 2021 MINI Countryman (F60 LCI) spotted near the Arctic Circle

It’s once again that time of the year, as the redesigned 2021 MINI Countryman (F60 LCI) arrives at Arjeplog for the cold weather testing program. The current generation of the Countryman has been around since 2017. The LCI treatment comes to refresh the crossover’s looks and tech, as well as boost customer appeal. Recently, the camouflaged prototypes were deployed in Northern Scandinavia, near the Arctic Circle, where they will endure the harsh weather conditions (you can see the spy shots here).

However, don’t expect dramatic changes, just some minor styling tweaks to bring the car in line with the latest design trend. To begin with, the front fascia will sport a new signature, together with a revised bumper and some newly reshaped air intakes. Moreso, the clear-glass headlights will receive a hallmark inner graphics with a LED projector and reshaped Daytime Running Lights.

The lighting technology will include halogen lamps for the entry-level models or LED matrix lights, which will be available as an option or standard on the Cooper S version.

The rear-end will feature brand new tail lamps, with revised inner graphics, thanks to LED filaments. As well, the Union Jack pattern for the rear lights will also be available as an option, just like on other MINI models. You can as well expect to see some styling tweaks to the rear bumper as well.

Inside, the cabin will virtually stay the same as for the pre-LCI generation, but new materials and color combinations are possible. The latest BMW infotainment system, the OS 7.0, will also make its way in adapted form in the new MINI Countryman LCI.

The front-driven MINI crossover will stick to the same, already known engine lineup. The stars of the family will be the Cooper S E ALL4 plug-in hybrid with 224 PS (221 hp) and the John Cooper Works-tuned performance model boasting 306 PS (302 hp).

Look for the first details and photos of the upcoming MINI Countryman LCI to be released towards Summer 2020, with an official market launch scheduled for second half of the year.