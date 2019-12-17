BMW Performance Center offers great deals on track days in January 2020

Attending the BMW M Driving School is arguably one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Whether it was the M School on the East Coast or the Thermal Club in the west, the BMW Driving Programs put a smile on my face and, of course, they enhanced my driving skills.

In 2014, BMW announced their second permanent BMW Performance Driving School in the United States which was later opened in April 2015. The location chosen – the exclusive and picturesque Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California. The private race track is just three hours away from Los Angeles and right by where one of the world’s biggest music festivals takes place in the Coachella Valley, and near Indian Wells.

There are three tracks at the Thermal Club with a combined length of 5.1 miles. BMW of North America chose to open a driving school on the West coast since the area caters to one of the world’s largest car markets.

To kick-off 2020 the right way, BMW Performance Center has decided to offer some special deals on some of their classes. Of course, they could make the perfect Christmas gift also.

According to Steve Saward, Operations Manager, BMW Performance Center West, the school has blocked three days – January 3-5, 2020 – for a special half day driving program (including lunch), which includes a lead/follow session on a Thermal Club track.

The half day program is usually $499 and does NOT include a Lead/Follow session. The program is now priced at $300 and you can register for the class here.

The BMW Driving Programs are not only a great way to reward yourself, but could also be the perfect birthday, or even Christmas gift, to your loved ones. The BMW Thermal Club facility offers a unique experience with a beautiful scenery, some friendly and professional driving instructors, and of course, some fantastic performance cars that you can drive like you stole them.

And if you’re looking for a fun trip with your friends and your loved ones, look no further than Palm Springs. The Californian city offers some of the best golf courses in the world, amazing resorts, picturesque hiking treks and the natural beauty of the nearby Joshua National Tree Park.