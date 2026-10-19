BMW’s first i3 Touring has been spied up close, and the camouflage leaves little to the imagination.

Article Summary Codenamed NA1, the 3 Series Touring without a combustion engine has been spotted near the Nürburgring.

The long-roof i3 prototype appears to feature an M Sport Package, but it is missing a Touring trait: the tailgate's glass doesn't open.

If BMW decides to build a 3 Series Touring (G51) with combustion engines, it's going to look strikingly similar.

BMW may be gaga about SUVs, but it’s getting closer to expanding its Neue Klasse lineup with a more practical electric car without an X in its name. A new spy video shows the i3 Touring being tested near the Nürburgring, offering another look at the first-ever electric 3 Series wagon ahead of its expected 2027 debut.

Known internally as the “NA1,” the long-roof EV appears to be nearing production-ready form. The prototype wears camouflage at the front and rear, but the body panels and lighting seem close to their final specifications. Frankly, we’re not sure why BMW is still covering up the front end, as it’s expected to look virtually identical to the i3 Sedan.

The real changes happen at the rear. As expected, the Touring gets a longer roof and a redesigned tailgate to accommodate its more practical body style. The slim taillights appear to carry over from the sedan, although the disguise makes it difficult to see every detail.

Is BMW Deleting The Separate Rear-Glass Opening?

One thing that stands out is the apparent absence of a separate rear-glass opening. BMW has offered this handy feature on the 3 Series Touring since the E46 generation arrived in 1999, but it looks like the electric successor will follow the larger 5 Series Touring and drop it. We’ll have to wait for an undisguised car to know for sure, but the latest prototype offers little reason for optimism.

The i3 Touring will share just about everything with the i3 Sedan. That means the wagon should benefit from the same improvements in efficiency, range, and charging performance that distinguish the new electric sedan. The latter can travel up to 912 kilometers (567 miles) on a charge in the WLTP cycle. However, expect the Touring to sacrifice some range because it will likely be heavier. It may also be less aerodynamic, resulting in a further range penalty.

Much like the exterior, the cabin should follow the same Neue Klasse formula, with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and Panoramic Vision projecting information across the lower portion of the windshield. The new operating system and simplified dashboard design will also carry over, giving the wagon a cabin that looks decidedly different from that of the outgoing G21. Yes, the iDrive rotary knob is history.

BMW Could Launch A 3 Series Touring With Gas Engines

BMW confirmed the i3 Touring during the electric sedan’s world premiere in March, when former CEO Oliver Zipse briefly showed its silhouette. The company later announced it would build the model at its historic Munich plant alongside the i3 Sedan. Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2027, making a market launch that year possible. However, BMW hasn’t announced an exact reveal date or detailed the full lineup.

Another key part of this story: BMW is considering a combustion-powered 3 Series Touring, internally known as the “G51,” to sit alongside the electric i3 Touring. If it gets the green light, the two wagons will likely share much of their exterior design but use fundamentally different architectures. The electric model will ride on the Neue Klasse platform, while its gasoline-powered sibling will retain the CLAR architecture and offer gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Touring and diesel used to go hand in hand, but the new 3 Series Sedan doesn’t offer an oil burner, so the wagon might not either.

The conventional 3 Series Touring hasn’t received official confirmation yet, but Munich has made it clear the Touring body style still has a future. That’s welcome news in an era when automakers seem determined to turn practically everything into an SUV. BMW should also give us another electric wagon next year when it updates the i5 Touring with a mid-cycle facelift, bringing a Neue Klasse makeover shared with the ICE-powered 5er wagon.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube