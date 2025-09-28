The road-legal M3 GTR has always been something of a unicorn. People talk about it, but the ultimate E46 is rarely seen out in the open. Only 10 were ever built, and not even BMW knows where all of them are today. This makes hearing the elusive V8-powered machine fire up its P60B40 engine as it leaves the BMW Group Classic workshop a rare treat. The Strassenversion went down in history as the only road car to use this naturally aspirated 4.0-liter unit.

Since the homologation special shared much of its engine with the race car, it’s no surprise it sounds glorious. We can’t recall hearing the V8 in recent years, which makes this social media post even more special. The M3 GTR’s beating heart carried over the dry-sump lubrication from the track-only version, although power was “slightly restricted.” The reason? Primarily to meet emissions and noise regulations for road use. Even so, output was still a healthy 346 hp and 365 Nm (269 lb-ft).

For the Strassenversion, BMW replaced the sequential gearbox with a six-speed manual. The GTR was the fastest of all E46s, capable of reaching 183 mph (295 km/h), though it’s doubtful many owners ever pushed it that far. Given the model’s exclusivity, few would have risked exploiting its full potential.

At €250,000, the M3 GTR E46 Strassenversion held the title of BMW’s most expensive new car for many years. That record stood until 2022, when M celebrated its 50th anniversary with the reborn 3.0 CSL, rumored to have cost three times more. The M4 CSL-based Batmobile revival allegedly carried a €750,000 price tag.

The ultimate collector’s item for BMW aficionados came in a fixed specification. All 10 cars were finished in Titan Silver with a black interior stripped of comforts. To save weight, the street-legal GTR lost its air conditioning, radio, and rear seats, bringing curb weight down to just 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds). Achieving that figure meant extensive use of carbon fiber for the roof, bumpers, and the massive rear wing.

There are other clues that it’s far more special than a standard E46 M3. BMW fitted a unique hood with carbon heat extractors. Additionally, the Strassenversion also carried over the race car’s bumpers, but painted to match the body. All the more reason to call it what it truly is: a race car for the road.

Source: BMW Classic / Instagram