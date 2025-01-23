BMW is using every opportunity to showcase the new M5. The seventh generation of Bavaria’s super sedan has traveled to Switzerland for a new photo shoot. The G90 poses for the camera while collecting ice and snow as it tackles the twisty mountain roads. While official press shots tend to show cars that are squeaky clean, that’s certainly not the case here.

Traction isn’t an issue despite the slippery roads, considering the new M5 has xDrive. Much like the preceding F90 generation, a pure rear-wheel drive mode is still available. However, putting the sports sedan in RWD mode is not for the faint-hearted. You’d have a whopping 717 hp going strictly to the rear wheels.

Both the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and the electric motor send full output to the rear axle when xDrive is disengaged. For inexperienced drivers on snowy roads, having that much power going only to two wheels is a recipe for a disaster. With a peak system torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), it’s easy to lose control of the new M5. It’s much safer to keep xDrive on if you don’t know what you’re doing, especially in less-than-ideal road conditions.

Professional photographers are having more fun playing with the lights while shooting the newer BMW models. For the first time, the M5’s kidney grille now has an illuminated contour, making the G90 stand out even more. There’s more to come since the company has pledged to replace the traditional chrome accents with lights on the grille of Neue Klasse models.

Below the oversized kidneys are beefy air intakes that pick up a considerable amount of snow while the M5 navigates through the Swiss mountains. The new photo shoot is a good opportunity to see the flagship 5 Series ride on Hankook winter tires. As standard, BMW ships the car from the factory with high-performance rubber for the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

The M5 and M5 Touring will be on sale for the first full year in 2025, as both the G90 and G99 hit the market near the end of 2024. Since last year was a record year for M sales, the next 12 months could also be the best ever for BMW’s performance sub-brand.

Source: BMW Switzerland