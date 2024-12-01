In April 2024, the BMW Group and Tata Technologies inked a deal to create a joint venture and develop software. They’re building an IT development hub in India by opening locations in Bangalore and Pune, plus another facility in Chennai. Initially, 100 people will be working there, but that should increase tenfold in a few years.

Speaking during a recent earnings call, Tata Technologies CEO Warren Harris shared more details about the 50:50 joint venture. Revenue is projected to exceed $100 million in only a few years. Meanwhile, thousands of people will be employed by late 2025, after the JV commenced operations on November 1. Tata Technologies’ man in charge of automotive, Nachiket Pranjpe, described the collaboration as being “very much a foundation pillar of the entire BMW software stack.”

One of the first projects that BMW and Tata Technologies (part of the Tata Group) are working on is creating software for Neue Klasse. The next-generation EVs will gradually hit the market from 2025 with the all-new iX3. A year later, the i3 sedan will enter series production. Both cars will utilize the tenth-generation infotainment (iDrive X), which will trickle down to non-NK cars as well.

Pranjpe said the joint venture will have additional responsibilities. In addition to writing code for the new infotainment, the engineers are developing automated driving technologies. Moreover, BMW TechWorks India is also supporting manufacturing operations. At the end of the day, the German luxury brand will retain control by claiming ownership of the software.

At least six Neue Klasse models have been confirmed to hit the market by 2028. The iX3 will be made at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, and the i3 sedan will be assembled in Munich, Germany. In China, production of NK cars is scheduled to begin in 2026. The world’s biggest luxury automaker will also make the iX3 in Mexico from 2027.

With iDrive X, BMW is signaling the gradual demise of the rotary knob. The physical dial won’t be installed in Neue Klasse cars. It’s already disappearing, considering the 1 Series, X1, 2 Series Active Tourer, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the X2 don’t have it anymore. NK models are also unlikely to have an instrument cluster. Instead, the Panoramic Vision will take its place as a dashboard-wide head-up display.

The dashboard will be dominated by a center touchscreen, substantially larger compared to what BMW uses today. Expect even fewer conventional buttons in Neue Klasse models, as the focus on minimalism will be even more obvious.

Source: Automotive News