Well, as the headline says, this was bound to happen sooner or later. BMW started deliveries of the new M5 earlier this month, but someone has already managed to crash a G90. It’s a sinister-looking super sedan in Individual Frozen Black that had an unfortunate encounter with a pole. Details are limited at this point, but the photographer told us the accident took place somewhere in Poland.

I can already see the “money doesn’t buy skills” comment flooding social media. However, we don’t know exactly what went wrong. According to the man with the camera, an employee from the BMW dealership allegedly took the M5 for a ride, which ended abruptly. What happened? Well, it would be wrong of us to jump to any conclusions without knowing all the details, which we don’t. For what it’s worth, it looks as though the performance sedan went sideways before leaving the road since the front end appears to be intact.

In the adjacent images, only the driver’s door shows a big dent, along with a smashed mirror. However, there could be other damage we can’t see here. By the looks of it, the crash triggered the airbags on both sides of the car. We’re noticing at least one body part came off when the out-of-control M5 hit the pole.

It’s frighteningly easy to crash the new M5 if you don’t know what you’re doing behind the wheel. As BMWBLOG exclusively learned, the pure 2WD mode sends all 717 horsepower to the rear wheels. Judging by a recent dyno test, the seventh-generation model is likely a lot more potent than BMW claims. That wouldn’t be much of a surprise since the Bavarians typically underrate the power delivered by their engines.

Source: n.kamiil / Instagram via m5_m5touring_global / Instagram