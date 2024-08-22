On August 8, 2024, BMW announced a voluntary safety recall affecting approximately 1,150 i4 vehicles due to a potential issue with a left-side longitudinal beam. This beam, a crucial structural component, may not have been produced according to specifications by the supplier, raising concerns over the structural integrity of the affected vehicles. The vehicles in question were manufactured exclusively for the 2024 model year, between March 7, 2024, and April 25, 2024. The affected models include the rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive40, the all-wheel-drive i4 xDrive40, and the top-of-the-line i4 M50.

Recall Details

The recall was initiated following a review of vehicle assembly information and supplier production process records, which helped identify the specific dates of potentially affected vehicles. BMW emphasized that the recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the highest safety standards, despite no reported incidents or complaints related to the issue.

The left-side longitudinal beam plays a key role in supporting the rear wheel arch. During the supplier’s production process, it was discovered that the beam might not have been manufactured to the required specifications. The issue centers around cracks that could form near the area of a rivet flange on the beam. This flaw could compromise the structural integrity of the chassis, leading to increased deformation in the event of a crash.

The primary areas of concern are the second row of seats and the high-voltage battery. Should an accident occur, the compromised beam could result in a higher risk of injury or even a fire due to increased structural deformation. Although no accidents or injuries have been reported, BMW has decided to take proactive action to address the issue.

Recall Process and Next Steps

As part of the recall, BMW will inspect the left-side longitudinal beam on affected vehicles and replace it if necessary. All repairs and replacements will be performed free of charge. BMW will notify owners via First Class mail, instructing them to bring their vehicle to an authorized BMW dealer for inspection and any required remedy.

Dealer notifications will begin and conclude on August 15, 2024, while owner notifications are scheduled to take place between October 7, 2024. BMW’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty program will cover any pre-notification remedies, making reimbursement for prior repairs unnecessary.