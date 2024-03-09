Motor Trend just published a comparison video between the new G87 BMW M2 and the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. Even since the new M2 was launched, a lot of people put the two sportscars in the same category, despite the significant price difference. The G87 M2 starts at $62,200 while the Cayman GTS 4.0 at $95,200.

Engine and performance

The BMW M2 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 453 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. It can be paired with either an eight-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission. The automatic version can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds, while the manual takes 4.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, but can be increased to 174mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 has a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that delivers 394 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. It can be matched with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission. The automatic version can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds, while the manual takes 4.5 seconds. The top speed is also electronically limited to 155mph, but can be raised to 182mph with the optional Sport Chrono Package.

Cayman Is Significantly Lighter

As you can see, the BMW M2 has more power and torque than the Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0, but the latter has a slight edge in acceleration due to its lighter weight and quicker-shifting gearbox. The Cayman GTS 4.0 is about 600 lbs lighter than the M2. Both cars have impressive performance figures, but they also have different characters. The M2’s turbocharged engine delivers a strong surge of power across the rev range, while the Cayman’s naturally aspirated engine rewards high revs with a sonorous soundtrack.

In this video, Motor Trend goes in detail about the differences between the two cars before hoping behind the wheel to carve some canyon roads. So which one is the better buy? Let’s find out!