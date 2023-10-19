The 2024 BMW X5 received a facelift earlier this year, and customers are still receiving deliveries of this iconic BMW model. In the United States, the BMW X5 xDrive50e will compete for the best selling model of the range. It is equipped with the dependable and well-liked BMW B58 engine and paired with an electric motor. Below, you can see the BMW X5 xDrive50e showcased in the striking Tanzanite Blue Metallic, one of BMW’s finest color choices. This X5 was photographed in Bulgaria during a local launch.

Exterior and Interior Design Changes

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i underwent substantial design and technology enhancements in the current year. Its exterior design was rejuvenated, featuring updates both at the front and rear. Inside, the cabin is adorned with a new gauge cluster and center screen. A noteworthy addition is the inclusion of BMW Operating System 8 as a standard feature, presented on a curved display that seamlessly integrates driver instrumentation and infotainment functions.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i introduces several updates, including a new front fascia with an illuminated grille and slimmer headlights, which are now 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) narrower than the previous model. At the rear, there’s a fresh rear fascia with revised taillights. Inside, there is a revised dashboard and center console. The two large screens are connected together: a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

More Power, Thanks To The 48V Hybrid System

At the heart of the first-ever 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The two push out a total of 483 hp, a substantial 94 hp more than before, while torque rises by 73 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft. On its own, the combustion engine is good for 308 hp at 5,000 rpm and 331 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm. The e-motor has 194 hp and 280 lb-ft on tap. BMW quotes a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a plug-in hybrid SUV that tips the scales at a hefty 5,573 pounds. The BMW X5 xDrive50e has a towing capacity of 5952 lbs, enough to tow a midsize boat.

The lithium-ion battery pack comes with a nearly 25% increase in capacity, offering a usable energy of 25.7 kWh. According to internal estimations based on the EPA’s test procedure, the BMW X5 xDrive50e should be able to do 40 miles in electric mode, or 10 miles more than its predecessor.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e has a starting MSRP of $72,500.