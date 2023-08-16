This week, the BMW Championship, a significant PGA TOUR playoffs event, is happening at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago. The PGA TOUR, Western Golf Association, and BMW officials have revealed that the 2027 BMW Championship will take place at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, in August 2027. This will be the BMW Championship’s first visit to New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area and the event’s fifth stop on the East Coast since 2018. The event heads to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, in 2024, and returns to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025, and Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026.

Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments, expressed excitement about the return of the PGA TOUR’s top players to Liberty National for the BMW Championship. The 2027 event will mark the PGA TOUR’s comeback to Liberty National, a course with a history of hosting prestigious events like The Presidents Cup and THE NORTHERN TRUST. The club also recently held its first LPGA Tour event, the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open.

“BMW of North America has been headquartered in New Jersey for nearly 50 years, so to host the BMW Championship at home, in front of so many of our customers, associates and dealers, will be a big thrill for everyone,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. The 2027 BMW Championship, set to generate over $30 million for the region, will promote ESF’s mission: providing college scholarships to youth caddies. All event proceeds support ESF, having raised $45 million since 2007. Currently, 1,130 Evans Scholars are enrolled nationwide, including 10 at Rutgers University.

The 2023 BMW Championship is back in the Chicago area this week. The top 50 PGA TOUR players are set to compete at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Patrick Cantlay, the two-time defending champion, aims to secure a historic third win since BMW’s title partnership began in 2007. The event features an impressive lineup including former BMW Championship winners Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, along with major champions Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Wyndham Clark.