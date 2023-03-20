It looks as though BMW is preparing for the inevitable electric future by taking legal measures to secure the rights to use certain monikers for EVs and a handful of combustion-engined cars. As discovered by our colleagues at Car Buzz, no fewer than 43 names have been registered with the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

With automakers offering a rich blend of gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric models across a multitude of models, it’s getting harder to have a nomenclature that won’t confuse people. We’d argue BMW has done a good job so far, even though the days when the engine’s displacement was immediately identifiable are long gone.

The DPMA website shows BMW has grabbed the trademark for a 1 Series-based “i120” all the way up to a 7 Series “i760” and an “iX760.” The use of “i” at the beginning of the model designation indicates a badge that could be used for an electric car, much like the iX1, iX3, i4, i7, iX of today, and the recently teased i5 Sedan.

However, not all trademarks start with “i,” thus suggesting a handful of models could retain a combustion engine in the future. The last two digits illustrate the power level, much like an iX xDrive50 is more potent than an iX xDrive40. The “M350” suffix suggests an M Performance 3 Series with gasoline power but presumably stronger than the current M340i.

It’s important to note the list attached below might not be complete. Even if it is, that doesn’t necessarily mean each and every name will be used. Automakers and other types of companies outside of the car industry apply for certain trademarks just so they don’t lose the naming rights to a competitor. Nevertheless, it could be a window into BMW’s lineup in the 2030s or later.

1 Series/i1:

i120

i130

i140

X1/iX1:

iX120

iX130

X2/iX2:

iX220

iX230

iX240

3 Series/i3:

i320

i330

i340

M350

X3/iX3:

iX330

iX340

iX350

4 Series/i4:

i420

i430

i450

X4/iX4:

X420

iX430

iX440

5 Series/i5:

i530

i550

X5/iX5:

X540

X550

X560

iX540

iX550

iX560

X6/iX6:

X640

X650

iX640

iX650

iX660

7 Series/i7:

i740

i750

i760

X7/iX7:

X740

X750

X760

iX740

iX750

iX760

Source: German Patent and Trademark Office via Car Buzz