This Christmas, get the dad in your life something they can really use. While the best gifts often aren’t something you can buy, a little bit of Christmas shopping can go a long way when it’s the right gift for the right person. If you’re looking for suggestions, you’ve come to the right place. This year, treat the BMW enthusiast in your life to something special. But with a twist. While we often focus on car-related gifts, today we wanted to mix and match and look beyond the world of cars. The goal was to explore some unique gifts that a modern dad might enjoy.

By the way, just because these make great gifts for dads doesn’t mean they won’t work for any gearhead, techy, or enthusiast in your life regardless of their gender. These are gifts almost anyone would love to have!

Kith & Racemark for BMW Floor Mat Set

An excellent way for you to treat the BMW M enthusiast in your life to a genuinely special gift is by picking up this KITH and Racemark BMW Floor Mat Set. Aside from being exceptionally fashionable and high-quality, they’re also downright affordable – comparable M-branded floor mats aren’t significantly less expensive than these.

Featuring unique KITH and BMW branding, these floor mats are a great gift for any BMW-crazy dads (or moms). With two very high-profile names behind them, you can buy knowing you’re getting a great product that will last a long time and look great even after years of use. Definitely one of the cooler parts of the KITH and BMW partnership.

BMW M Wallet

Shopping for a new wallet is a generally tedious and challenging process. So take the guesswork out of it by picking up a wallet you know they’ll love – one with BMW M branding. A BMW M wallet is perfect for the BMW-obsessed dad in your life, with a sleek design featuring premium-looking red interior detail. Or, as the listing describes it: “Leather. Imported. Black.” What more do you need to know?

While poking around the shopbmwusa.com website, you might as well pick up a few more gifts too. Perhaps a BMW M Laptop Bag or a hard cover phone case? Surprisingly affordable and durable, they’ll be great gifts for any BMW aficionado.

High-Quality Leather Straps for Watches

Cars and watches complement each other well. Both celebrate mechanical complexity and range from the rigidly simple to dazzlingly complex. So, why not pick up a new leather strap for Dad’s favorite watch? If you’re unsure where to start, we recommend Gunny Straps which feature high-quality leather and a detail-oriented design that’s only attainable with a handmade touch.

Watch straps make great gifts because they’re easy to change out in just a few minutes, and you can mix and match among many different timepieces. Like any other accessory, the details are essential. It will likely make a great gift for your watch-crazy dad.

ShowersPass Navigator Jacket

Winter weather eventually comes for us all, and a gift that prepares Dad for the elements will see a lot of use. Especially in colder and wetter climates like Chicago, you’ll want to be ready if you’re going to be outside much this holiday season. The ShowersPass Navigator features rugged construction, is waterproof, and uses three layers of Mapreflect fabric. A helmet-compatible hood means the bicycle enthusiast in your life may also appreciate this exceptionally cool gift.

Of course, you can use the ShowerPass Navigator jacket even when riding with the top down to protect against any wind while staying warm. The possibilities are endless for a jacket like this.

High-Tech Gadgets – Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Is Dad working from home these days? Make sure he keeps all his devices connected with the Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock. It features a stylish matte black aluminum finish with four USB-C inputs, three USB-A inputs, a fast UHS-II SD card reader and even an audio jack. It also provides a massive 135W power source which can charge anything from a high-end laptop to tablets and smartphones. This dock is also compatible with Windows 10/11 laptops as well as MacBook Pro and Air models with Apple’s M1 chips. Windows users will also get to experience awesome Razer Chroma color customization.

We’ve used the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock exclusively in our office for video editing purposes, improving our workflow by connecting external 4K monitors and adding several external storage drives at once. This heavy-duty piece of electric wizardry is sure to put a smile on tech-loving dads everywhere. You can learn more at razer.com

Happy holidays and happy shopping. Do you have any other gift suggestions? Leave them in the comments below!