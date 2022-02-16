Consumer search data firm EDO has crunched the numbers to determine which were the most popular ads during and after the Super Bowl. 5 of the 20 most successful focused on EVs, and it appears the BMW iX’s made it to the shortlist. “Zeus and Hera” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault was a hit, but not the most prolific.

Automotive News Europe cites EDO claiming Polestar’s ad was a huge success, generating 23 times more searches on the Internet than other commercials. In case you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the minimalist 30-second clip below. It takes a direct jab at VW and Tesla with “no Dieselgate” and “no conquering Mars” texts.

Interestingly, although not surprising, there were only 8,100 ads during the 2019 Super Bowl compared to a whopping 33,000 in 2021. The final figures for last Sunday’s game are not in yet, but EDO claims the number of TV ads will be much higher than last year. Commercials from Kia, Chevrolet, and Nissan also clicked with the audience during the Big Game.

You might have seen BMW’s Super Bowl LVI ad, but quite possibly only the 60-second version. Attached on top is the director’s cut, an extended variant (2 minutes and 11 seconds). At the bottom, the BMW USA YouTube channel provides an inside look at how the commercial came to be. Director Bryan Buckley said, “never had more star power than these two” when referring to the two talented actors.

If you’re wondering about how much it costs to advertise during Super Bowl, $6.5 million for a 30-second ad. That translates to the highest ad price in the history of the NFL. While this isn’t an official price, The Sporting News cites broadcaster NBC, which mentioned the princely sum back in September 2021. It goes to show the power of advertising hasn’t faded if companies are willing to fork out so much money.

