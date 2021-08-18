Courtesy of ALPINA Australia, we bring you today a new photoshoot of the facelifted BMW ALPINA XD3. First Australian deliveries are expected in late-2021 and the refreshed diesel hybrid BMW ALPINA XD3 is priced from $119,900 plus on-road costs. The BMW ALPINA XD3’s powertrain offers a unique blend of power, torque, response and efficiency. Under the hood lies a 3.0-liter straight six-cylinder diesel engine features two variable-geometry turbochargers, as well as a 48-volt mild hybrid system which can further boost outputs, response, and fuel economy.

This 48-volt starter-generator system can contribute up to 10 hp of additional power to support the combustion engine as required, while also prolonging idle-stop time and providing power for certain engine ancillaries. Peak power is 350 hp, produced from 4,000 – 4,200rpm, while torque is deeply impressive, peaking at 730Nm (538 lb-ft) from only 1,750 through to 2,750rpm.

A specific ALPINA intercooler is incorporated, as well as a high-performance cooling system that incorporates large-volume coolers, a transmission oil cooler, optimized engine coolant radiators and an electro-mechanical coolant pump. An eight-speed torque converter-equipped ZF ‘8HP76’ gearbox is used, specifically adapted to the BMW ALPINA XD3’s torque-rich drivetrain. This can be manually shifted via the traditional steering-wheel mounted ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC gearshift buttons, or the optional CNC-milled aluminum shifting paddles.

A limited-slip differential is fitted to the BMW ALPINA XD3’s rear axle for further slippery-surface control, while the new electronic Performance Control system can subtly brake individual wheels to further maximize grip and traction where required. The BMW ALPINA XD3 accelerates from zero to 100km/h in only 4.9 seconds, while returning combined fuel consumption figures of only 6.8L/100km on the combined.

As with all ALPINA models, the XD3 get bespoke chassis, suspension, steering, brake, and all-wheel drive tuning, making them feel different from the M Division counterparts. Though, for the LCI, not much has changed. They’re still the same brutally fast, yet surprisingly comfortable, performance crossovers.