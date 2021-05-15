If you’re looking to get yourself an original Morris Mini Cooper from the 1960s you will have to do a surprising amount of research on the topic. That’s because these cars are getting old and getting your hands on one that’s still salvageable might be tricky. However, if you want to get one of the oldest known models still running today, this is your chance.

Silverstone Auctions is offering you the chance to get your hands on the third oldest Mini Cooper known to have survived since the dawn of the model’s long production run. This is a 1961 Morris Mini Cooper that has been restored and looks absolutely incredible. According to the listing, the first Mini Cooper models were built in two batches, the first 150 in July 1961 followed by further cars in August/September 1961. This one will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in September.

According to the VIN number, this particular car was the 76th built of the second batch and consequently is the 226th Cooper ever built. Its odometer also seems to show great numbers overall, with only 45,640 miles registered on it so far. The ad also says that very few miles have been put on the car since it was restored. However, there’s no mention as to the exact number. Nevertheless, this Mini looks absolutely impeccable.

The color combination is made up of Tartan Red on the outside, with a Black Roof and the correct Tartan Red and Gold Brocade interior, as the restoration process was focused on period accuracy more than anything. And that shows, as everything was done to the original spec, as much as possible. As for the price, the Silverstone Auctions people say this model should bring in anything between £20-£25,000. The auction itself is set to take place on May 22nd and you might want to sign up beforehand if you’re interested.

