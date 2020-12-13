BMW announced earlier this year three new plug-in hybrids for the 3 Series family – 330e Touring, 330e Touring xDrive and 330e Sedan xDrive. But now, the Bavarians might be working on some entry-level PHEVs as well. According to BimmerToday, the database of wheelmaker BBS lists three new models: BMW 320e Touring, 320e xDrive Touring and 320e Sedan. Whether this is enough proof to draw a conclusion, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the G20/G21 3 Series platform offers the flexibility to add more electrified vehicles.

The modular platform can make use of existing powerplants, coupled with an electric motor for emission-free range and more power. Like the 330e, the 320e would use the B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine, in a throttled version. Paired with the electric motor, the total power output is not likely to go over 200 horsepower, since that will bring the 320e PHEV models into the 330e territory.

The pure-electric driving range is also unclear, but it shouldn’t be different than what the 330e offers: around 50 kilometers on electric power. The big news though would be the availability of a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive 320e Touring, which is likely the more popular model in Europe.

Read Also: TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW 330e Plug-In Hybrid – Use it wisely

All the new BMW PHEVs can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard charging cable. Using this method, the completely discharged battery of a BMW 330e can absorb 80 per cent of its total capacity within 4.2 hours. 5.7 hours is the estimated period required for a 100% recharge. With a BMW i Wallbox, these charging operations can be completed with 2.4 and 3.4 hours respectively. The same numbers should apply to the 320e models as well.

If the new models are indeed being planned in Munich, we expect a formal announcement to arrive in Spring 2021, followed by a quick market introduction.