The new BMW X6 M Competition is hardly a logical choice from a client perspective, with its controversial styling and too much “in your face” performance. The F96 X6 M might feel unbalanced and not entirely suitable for everyday use, but CarAdvice found some real-deal performance in it.

Continue Reading Below

Since the unveiling of the X6 in 2007, many have asked what is the need and purpose of such a model when you already have the X5. While the latter has been the top choice in the SUV segment for many years, the large Sports Activity Coupe wanted to steel some of the laurels by diverting customers away from the traditional SAV.

Already in its third generation, the BMW X6 has indeed managed to steel some customers from the X5, but most importantly, it has also succeeded in bringing all-new, first-time BMW buyers towards the Bavarian brand.

In their latest review, the Australian journalists from CarAdvice tested the new generation X6 M Competition (F96). As everyone is familiar with, the high-performance, Garching-engineered X6 boasts 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp) in its Competition version.

One of the essential attributes of the car, as revealed by CarAdvice, is its very engine. The V8 S63 powerplant with a hot vee configuration has a a total displacement of 4,395 cc. The V8 architecture, with the turbocharging mechanism placed in the space between the crankcase and the cylinder heads, was pioneered by BMW in street-legal cars when the N63 engine generation launched in 2008.

CarAdvice concludes that, while being a mammoth of an engine, the 8-cylinder monster roaring underneath the hood of the X6 M Competition is a really harmonious powerplant. The impressive of 750 Nm is vividly sustained over a long rev range between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm.

The acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds. To reach 200 km/h, the X6 M Competition needs only 13.2 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the equally-powered X5 M Competition. The engine response is fast, sharp and uncluttered. It manages to move the 2.3 tonne SAC in an impeccable style and makes it feel very agile, predictable and confident in its dynamic behavior.

The extensive amount of grip from the M xDrive powertrain and the overall chassis and body rigidity further contribute substantially to rendering the X6 M Competition the expected high-end performance qualities.

CarAdvice goes on to say that, if 15 years ago, high performance and SUVs would have been seen as an odd couple, nowadays this rhetoric does no longer apply. The X6 M Competition is the best proof in this respect.

Read Also:

The journalists have also praised the exemplary quality of the cabin assembly and the high-tech look of the dashboard, boasting the two, 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment control.

However, there are some weak points in the F96, as highlighted by the Australian journalists. They have complained about the somewhat stiff and uncomfortable standard set-up of the suspension, the relatively noisy cabin at limit, the reduced cargo space in the boot compared to the X5 and the rather complicated high-performance command and infotainment interface.

During the test drive, the combined consumption figure rocketed to 16.3 l/100 km, which is substantially higher than 12.5 l/100 km communicated by BMW. Also, at a starting price of AUD 213,900, one cannot help but question why purchase the X6 M Competition when you could go for the more practical and logical X5 M Competition starting at AUD 209,900.

In the end, it all goes down to personal taste. If you don’t mind the reduced cargo space, the extra AUD 4,000 over the X5 M Competition and all the other mentioned shortcomings, then the X6 M Competition will certainly provide you a pure, high performance driving experience.

[Source: CarAdvice]