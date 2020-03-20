The iconic Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este postponed to October 2020

Every May, the automotive world gathers on the shores of Lake Como to celebrate the finest cars in the world. As patron and official partner of the event, BMW Group Classic has done a great job hosting the exquisite car show. But unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact this year’s festivities.

According to a press release, the OrganiZation Team of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has decided not to proceed with this year’s edition on the planned dates (22nd to 24th May, 2020). Instead, they plan to hold the event from October 16th to 18th, 2020.

Of course, they will continue to monitor the development of the spread of the coronavirus and we expect a final confirmation this June.

“The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este enjoys a long-standing reputation as one of the most sophisticated and exclusive events of its kind,” says the press release. “Our aim is to always meet this aspiration. However, current circumstances make it impossible for us to guarantee the calibre of event that you have come to expect this coming May.”

There are many other events from around the world that have been canceled and most automakers are now pushing their events into the Fall. Whether those plans will change again, remains to be seen, but for now, the world is focused on one thing: stopping the spread of this virus.