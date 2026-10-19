BMW built a record 356,901 X1 and X2 models in Regensburg in 2025 and has put around €400 million into Neue Klasse prep since 2023.

Article Summary A finished BMW X1 or X2 leaves the Regensburg line every 57 seconds, and combustion, plug-in hybrid and electric versions all share one assembly line.

BMW says Neue Klasse production will start in Regensburg in the second half of the decade, but it hasn’t named the model.

Since early 2025, new cars have driven themselves from the end of the line to the loading area with no one at the wheel.

BMW’s X1 and X2 plant in Regensburg built a record 356,901 cars in 2025 and has received around €400 million for Neue Klasse production since 2023. So it comes as no surprise that the plant has built nine million cars since the first one, an E30 3 Series, left the line in October 1986. It is marking 40 years of series production with a record year behind it and, according to plant management, another one on the way.

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder and BMW production board member Raymond Wittmann marked the anniversary at a ceremony on Monday. BMW says it has invested more than €6 billion in Regensburg since the plant opened. Around 9,000 people now work there and at the Wackersdorf site 50 km (31 miles) to the north. Regensburg is currently the highest-volume car plant BMW Group runs in Europe.

A Car Every 57 Seconds, With Every Powertrain On One Line

Regensburg runs three shifts around the clock, and a finished car leaves final assembly every 57 seconds. That adds up to more than 1,400 cars per working day, all of them versions of the BMW X1 and X2. Combustion, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric models, including the iX1 and iX2, share a single assembly line. BMW also says Regensburg has cut its costs by more than a quarter since 2019, and software does a lot of that work. AI handles automated surface finishing in the paint shop and supports quality checks in assembly. A cloud-based traffic control system manages parts delivery. Since early 2025, new cars have driven themselves from the end of the line to the loading area, with nobody behind the wheel.

From A 400-Car Promise To 1,400 Cars A Day

Work on the production halls started in 1984. The first E30 came off the line in October 1986, and series production followed a month later. In its original settlement agreement with the city, BMW committed to building 400 cars a day and creating 3,500 jobs. Daily output is now three and a half times that promise. The nine-millionth car rolled out in mid-September. It was an iX1 in BMW Individual Velvet Orchid II Metallic, built to order for a customer in Sweden. Going from a boxy rear-drive E30 to an electric crossover in an Individual paint color is a fair summary of where BMW’s volume moved over four decades. Our money is still on the E30 being the one people restore in 2066.

What Does The Neue Klasse Mean For Regensburg?

BMW has put around €400 million since 2023 into equipment and production structures for the Neue Klasse. According to BMW’s announcement, Neue Klasse production will start in Regensburg in the second half of the decade. The announcement doesn’t say which model the plant will build. Wittmann used the occasion to call for reliable, competitive conditions for manufacturing in Germany. Söder went further into politics. He called what he described as the real end of the EU’s combustion-engine ban “an important signal.” He also argued that the market needs electric cars and high-tech combustion engines alike.

For a plant that already builds combustion, plug-in hybrid, and electric X1s on the same line, that debate is less abstract than it sounds. Regensburg can follow demand between powertrains while the rules settle, and the Neue Klasse spending prepares it for BMW’s next generation of models.