Article Summary Massimiliano Di Silvestre was BMW Italy's President and CEO for nearly seven years.

Ferrari says naming a new Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer isn't related to the Luce's controversial debut.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre is replacing Enrico Galliera and will report directly to Ferrari's CEO Benedetto Vigna.

After more than 16 years with Ferrari, Enrico Galliera is stepping down and moving to a new role outside Maranello. Replacing him as Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer is a familiar name to those who closely follow BMW Italy. Massimiliano Di Silvestre is taking over after serving nearly seven years as President and CEO of BMW Group Italy.

A graduate in Economics and Business from the University of Bologna, Massimiliano Di Silvestre originally joined BMW in 2001. He left the company in 2009 before returning in 2012. Over the years, he held various positions within the BMW Group, including Regional Director of the Sales Division for the Italian subsidiary, Managing Director of BMW Rome, Country Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, and Managing Director of BMW Group Hungary.

He had held a dual role at the Italian branch since his appointment as President and CEO on August 1, 2019. At the end of last month, he decided to part ways with the luxury automaker without announcing his next move. We now know his destination remains in Italy, but at the most prestigious of the country’s domestic brands. In his new role, Di Silvestre joins Ferrari’s leadership team and will report directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna. Ferrari’s boss is eager to work with BMW Italy’s former chief:

“I am pleased to welcome Massimiliano to Ferrari. His international experience and leadership will be an important asset as we guide the Company into its next phase of growth.”

Ferrari hasn’t disclosed why Enrico Galliera is leaving. Well, it did vaguely state that he is about to “embark on a new chapter in his professional journey.” Some people have already jumped to the conclusion that his departure is directly related to the controversy surrounding the company’s first EV, the Luce. However, the Prancing Horse says he decided to leave “some time ago,” before the electric Ferrari set the Internet ablaze. After all, it’s not as if he had a say in the car’s design or electric drivetrain anyway.

Who is replacing Massimiliano Di Silvestre? Starting July 1, Sergio Solero will take the reins of BMW Group Italy. He has been with the company for 29 years and previously served as President and CEO of BMW Italy from 2014 to 2019. He has held multiple positions within the company, including Vice President Sales Steering and Marketing Aftersales and Customer Support, Vice President Retail Development, and, most recently, President and CEO of BMW Switzerland.