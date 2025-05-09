The most expensive BMWs in Germany function as the company’s flagship models, embodying its “Ultimate Driving Machine” DNA while also demonstrating the Munich-based automaker’s most advanced engineering and technologies. While not all have achieved commercial success, owing to their niche positioning and fierce competition in the ultra-luxury segment (€150,000 and above), they nonetheless have a part to play in sustaining BMW’s brand prestige. And in this article, we are going to analyze those vehicles.

1. BMW XM Label – €203,000



As is also the case in the United States, the most expensive BMW in Germany is the XM Label, which starts at €203,000. There are two main reasons for the high price. First, the XM is BMW M’s first standalone model since the M1 supercar and its first high-performance plug-in hybrid. Second, the XM Label is also the brand’s most powerful model, delivering a potent 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. This allows it to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 3.6 seconds.

Admittedly, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the Range Rover, and the X5 M Competition are still more attractive SUVs, but the XM Label is a landmark model for BMW, and its pricing primarily reflects that status.

2. BMW M8 Competition Convertible – €193,400

Next on the list is the M8 Competition Convertible, priced at €193,400, although this could easily exceed €200,000 with options such as Frozen Tanzanite Blue paint (€6,900) and the M exterior carbon-fiber package (€5,400). Nonetheless, the M8 Convertible’s performance justifies the price, with the S63 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing 625 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.1 seconds. That said, BMW’s own M4 Convertible (€112,700) and the Z4 M40i (€70,200) offer better value for money. Whereas, the Porsche Carrera S Cabriolet/Carrera GTS Cabriolet are also positioned in the same price range.

3. BMW M8 Competition Coupe – €185,400



The M8 Competition Coupe is the third-most expensive BMW on sale in Germany, costing €185,400. Its specs are comparable to the M8 Convertible, but like the latter, it is overshadowed by BMW’s own models and those from competitors. Case in point: The M4 Competition CS is cheaper (€160,000), packs better performance, and rarer (limited production of 1700 units). Meanwhile, there is also the M2, which starts at just €77,500 and is the most entertaining BMW coupe on the market today. And if we go beyond BMW, the Porsche 911 Carrera/Carrera S and the Mercedes-AMG GT are undoubtedly better alternatives.

4. BMW M8 Gran Coupe – €182,400

At €182,400, the M8 Gran Coupe is the most affordable M8 variant in Germany (and also the most practical thanks to its extra two doors). Notably, the added versatility does not come at the cost of performance, with the S63 still producing 625 horsepower and achieving 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Plus, the absence of an M4 Gran Coupe gives the M8 GC more breathing space at the top of BMW’s lineup (unlike the M8 Coupe or Convertible). As yet, it’s still difficult to justify the premium over the M3 (€95,100) and the M5 (€144,000).

5. BMW i7 M70 – €182,200

Rounding up the list is the i7 M70, starting at €182,200. While the XM and the M8 may be overpriced and, frankly, commercial flops, the i7 M70 actually justifies its hefty price-tag. Why? Because it offers a better overall package than the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Tesla Model S while still undercutting the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo (€211,900) and the Rolls-Royce Spectre. No doubt, its design is still polarizing, but the ride refinement, opulence, and technology are segment-defining. Not to forget the mind-boggling performance figures: 650 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds.