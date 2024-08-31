BMW Lifestyle has teamed up with The Crew Motorfest for a special version of the iconic first-generation M3. It’s called the (takes a deep breath) BMW M3 E30 Sport Evolution Erlkönig Edition and features the company’s instantly familiar camo pattern. The sports sedan comes along with an in-game apparel collection with the same distinctive look.

That’s not all. There’s real apparel you can buy with the black-and-white theme we’ve been seeing on prototypes for many years. The BMW Lifestyle shop includes items such as a vest, cap, and shoulder bag. All of them have a black background with straight and curved white lines. The design mimics the livery BMW applies to its test vehicles to hide the design. Whether it’s a Life Cycle Impulse or a next-gen car, all prototypes have this design.

Buying any of these products will earn you a 20% discount at the Ubisoft store. If you’re playing The Crew Motorfest and buying the BMW M3 E30 Sport Evolution Erlkönig Edition, a discount code to the BMW Lifestyle shop awaits you. The sports sedan carries the camo pattern not just on body panels but also inside on the door cards, dashboard, and even the seat upholstery. Striking Sao Paulo Yellow accents complete the look.

Seeing camouflage on a BMW M3 E30 is interesting considering the homologation special was launched nearly 40 years ago. Back in the day, the Munich-based automaker had different ways to disguise its future cars so you could say this camo is not period correct. Nevertheless, it’s like a bridge through time by revisiting a 1980s classic with today’s camo design.

If BMW were to offer this livery as an Individual upgrade, we believe more than a few people would opt for this look. The camouflage does hide a car’s design but it also has the opposite effect by drawing attention. Car owners who want to stand out from the crowd would likely consider this pattern.

Source: BMW Lifestyle, Ubisoft