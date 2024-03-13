In a significant move to enhance the electric vehicle charging experience for its customers, BMW of North America has announced its partnership with Shell Recharge Solutions, marking the addition of a second eMobility provider. This collaboration aims to simplify the charging process for BMW EV drivers by granting them seamless access to an extensive network of charging stations, including Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, EVgo, EVConnect, and Blink, all through the My BMW App.

This strategic partnership significantly expands BMW Charging’s offerings, now providing access to over 100,000 public charging points across the U.S. and Canada. BMW drivers can easily find, access, and initiate charging sessions at these locations directly through the My BMW app, which also automates payment processes for the five providers, streamlining the charging experience.

Shell Recharge Solutions introduces a virtual Mobility Service Provider (vMSP) model, which is designed to further simplify the charging process. This model negates the need for BMW customers to juggle multiple accounts and apps for different charging services. Instead, users can manage their charging needs through a single interface, the My BMW app, which also features complimentary charging via Electrify America alongside the broad network offered by Shell Recharge Solutions.

The Shell Recharge program operates on a pay-as-you-go basis, simplifying the sign-up process for users. Customers can easily register by adding a credit card to their account. Charging across the network is made effortless; users simply need to park at a charging station, use the My BMW app to select ‘Charge Here,’ and instantly access all necessary information about the station, including user ratings, reviews, and photos provided by Plug Share.