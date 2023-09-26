Acquiring the right tools for working on your BMW can be quite a journey. If you find yourself needing one tool, chances are you’ll soon discover the need for another, or even develop a desire for more. Over the years, while maintaining my own BMWs as well as those of my friends, I’ve amassed quite an impressive collection of tools. Recently, after completing the annual oil change on my 2011 E92 BMW M3 (you can watch the process here), our editor approached me with a request to compile an essential list of tools for BMW enthusiasts who enjoy wrenching on their own vehicles.

Before you dive into working on your BMW, it’s crucial to ensure you have the following safety essentials in place: a reliable set of work gloves, safety glasses, and shop towels. Here are some recommendations:

Mechanic’s Gloves: Consider these WORKPRO Safety Mechanic Working Gloves for a secure grip and protection. Safety Glasses: Ensure your eyes are well-protected with 3M Protective Eyewear with Scotchgard Anti-fog. Shop Towels: Keep your workspace clean and tidy with Original Towels.

As for building your tool assortment, I’ve found that acquiring tools gradually as you need them can be cost-effective. However, the real savings start when you repeat DIY tasks. To kickstart your BMW maintenance toolkit, consider the following:

While you can find some BMW-specific tools on Amazon, I recommend checking out Pelican Parts for a comprehensive list of DIY projects and the necessary tools for specific BMW models. If you have any questions or feel we’ve missed an essential tool, please drop us a note below. Your safety and success in your DIY BMW projects are our top priorities!

