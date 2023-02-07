The BMW R 1250 RT-P is a special police model with unique features and special paint that’s unavailable on civilian models. So it’s quite common to see it part of police fleets around the world. Today, BMW Motorrad announced that the Police police force purchased 503 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles in a special configuration with police equipment and motorcycle suits. 25 of them were sent to the police training center in Legionowo near Warsaw, where new officers are trained on them. The rest are put into active service on Polish roads.

Built For Police Use

BMW R 1250 RT-P has 1254 cc two-cylinder, air-/liquid-cooled, four-stroke boxer engine with two overhead spur-gear driven camshafts, one counterbalance shaft and BMW ShiftCam variable intake camshaft control. It makes 100 kW (136 HP) at 7,750 rpm and has a torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Top speed can be more than 200 km/h (depending on equipment). Typical R 1250 RT-P motorcycles ride on Michelin Pilot Road 4 – 120/70-ZR17 front and 180/55-ZR17 rear. Brembo four-piston calipers with 320 mm discs with ABS at the front, and two-piston caliper, 275 mm disc in the back provide plenty of braking power.

As you’d expect, the bike was modified to meet the requirements of a police vehicle. Aside from the blue lights, the BMW R 1250 RT-P comes with a radio box replacing the passenger seat. Inside, you will find a laptop mount and a ticket printer, along with signal boosters and other plugs for radios and similar equipment. The Police officer will enjoy an electronically adjustable windshield, heated grips, a heated and height-adjustable seat. Of course, the bikes come with a special livery.

The last shipment was officially handed over in Warsaw on November 24 in the presence of Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Polska, Karol Kostrzewa, Director of BMW Motorrad Polska, and representatives from the police headquarters. “We are proud of the trust placed in us by the Polish police. We are delighted to be working with such an important institution” Karol Kostrzewa, Director of BMW Motorrad Polska.