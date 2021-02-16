This very Glas 3000 V8 Coupe model with a BMW roundel is one rare bird, being part of a production run of just 389 units that were assembled for less than a year between September 1967 and 1968 after the Bavarians acquired the ailing company Hans Glas GmbH. The Glas 3000 series, together with other former Glas models later rebranded with the blue-white logo, is also one of the very few BMW models not featuring the traditional kidney grille. The exterior design was penned by famous Italian designer Pietro Frua.

The model currently listed up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website (as the current owner of the vehicle) bears the 602001745 chassis number and has a mileage of 51,727 miles (83k kilometers). For 28 years, the car was exhibited in a German museum, afterwards being sold to a private customer.

According to the track record and first listing on BaT auction website in 2014, this BMW Glas 3000 V8 Coupe arrived on US soil in 2008 at earliest, given the sticker on the license plate. The car looks to be in great condition, given its history and overall age.

The stylish Frua coupe model is featured in a red paintwork, similar to the original one, as the previous owner repainted the car. The equipment list also includes a Talbot fender-mounted mirror on the driver’s side and silver-finished 14-inch steel wheels (mounted on 185-width Michelin XVS tires) with chrome hubcaps and BMW roundels.

Inside, this rare 3000 V8 Coupe up for sale displays a seat upholstery with black vinyl with beige corduroy inserts, black-colored carpets and panels, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, shoulder seat belts for the driver and front passenger, as well as a VDO-branded instrument cluster and a Becker Grand Prix tri-band radio.

According to the seller, the disc brakes received maintenance in November 2020. Other additional equipment include the front fog lamps and electronic engine ignition. The car is also sold with a package of spare parts for future repair necessity (including extra timing belts, gaskets, and ignition components).

The grand turismo is powered by a 2,982 cc V8 engine, developing 118 kW / 160 PS (157 hp) and featuring a three-way carburetor, paired to 4-speed manual gearbox. Top speed was originally calculated at 200 km/h (126 mph).

39 bids were submitted with highest one of USD 63,000 as the auction for the vehicle ended Monday, Feb 15th. As the reserve value was not met, it remains to be seen what the faith of this rare BMW Glas 3000 V8 Coupe will be in the end. Hopefully, it will find a new home soon.

