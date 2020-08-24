For the 2021 model year, the Australian BMW ALPINA XD3 comes with a new 48-volt, mild hybrid diesel powertrain and some improved equipment. The XD3 models for 2021 will be available starting early next year, at a price of AUD 114,990 including the on-road costs. It thus costs AUD 5,000 more than the outgoing 2020MY XD3 (AUD 109,990).

For 2021, the new BMW ALPINA XD3 adopts a new 3.0-liter, straight-six diesel engine with MHEV technology in the form of a 48-volt starter alternator.

The inline-six diesel with mild hybrid electrification boasts a maximum output of 261 kW / 355 PS (350 hp) and delivers a peak torque of 730 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through the ZF 8HP75 8-speed sports automatic gearbox with torque converter with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC.

As per ALPINA statements, the 48-volt mild hybrid technology has brought substantial benefits in the areas of throttle response and an average fuel consumption of 8.2 l/100 km in WLTP cycle.

The list of standard/optional equipment and accessories for the 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 has also been enriched with several new additions as follows:

standard panoramic sunroof (previously: optional equipment for an extra AUD 2,690)

standard electric seats with LAVALINA leather upholstery

standard contrasting stitching in ALPINA green and blue colors,

ALPINA door sills and a production plaque made from metal

optional Black Piano ornaments with 3D ALPINA logo

BMW Live Cockpit Professional offered as standard, featuring the specific ALPINA interface

standard DAB Tuner

standard ALPINA Body kit for the exterior of the car

standard 20-inch ALPINA CLASSIC light-alloy, multi-spoke wheels

optional 22-inch ALPINA wheels

standard 3-year warranty and roadside assistance (unlimited kilometer range)

As per latest official details, deliveries for the new 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 are scheduled to commence in early 2021.