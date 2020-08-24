For the 2021 model year, the Australian BMW ALPINA XD3 comes with a new 48-volt, mild hybrid diesel powertrain and some improved equipment. The XD3 models for 2021 will be available starting early next year, at a price of AUD 114,990 including the on-road costs. It thus costs AUD 5,000 more than the outgoing 2020MY XD3 (AUD 109,990).
For 2021, the new BMW ALPINA XD3 adopts a new 3.0-liter, straight-six diesel engine with MHEV technology in the form of a 48-volt starter alternator.
The inline-six diesel with mild hybrid electrification boasts a maximum output of 261 kW / 355 PS (350 hp) and delivers a peak torque of 730 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through the ZF 8HP75 8-speed sports automatic gearbox with torque converter with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC.
As per ALPINA statements, the 48-volt mild hybrid technology has brought substantial benefits in the areas of throttle response and an average fuel consumption of 8.2 l/100 km in WLTP cycle.
The list of standard/optional equipment and accessories for the 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 has also been enriched with several new additions as follows:
- standard panoramic sunroof (previously: optional equipment for an extra AUD 2,690)
- standard electric seats with LAVALINA leather upholstery
- standard contrasting stitching in ALPINA green and blue colors,
- ALPINA door sills and a production plaque made from metal
- optional Black Piano ornaments with 3D ALPINA logo
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional offered as standard, featuring the specific ALPINA interface
- standard DAB Tuner
- standard ALPINA Body kit for the exterior of the car
- standard 20-inch ALPINA CLASSIC light-alloy, multi-spoke wheels
- optional 22-inch ALPINA wheels
- standard 3-year warranty and roadside assistance (unlimited kilometer range)
As per latest official details, deliveries for the new 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 are scheduled to commence in early 2021.