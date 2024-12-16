BMW has issued a recall for 130 units of its 2025 X4 SUV due to a potential defect in the inner-left roof frame that could compromise the proper deployment of head airbags during an accident. The automaker informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the issue, which may result in damaged airbags that fail to provide adequate protection for occupants. The recall affects specifically 2025 X4 xDrive 30i, X4 M40i and X4 M models manufactured in South Carolina.

The Issue: Cracked Roof Frames

According to BMW, the affected SUVs may have small cracks in the inner-left roof frame. During an airbag deployment, these cracks could cause the airbag to snag, damaging the system and preventing it from cushioning occupants effectively in the event of a collision. While no incidents or injuries have been reported to date, BMW’s proactive quality control measures identified the issue at the factory.

BMW first discovered the defect during routine inspections at the plant in Spartanburg. The production line was immediately halted to address the problem on new vehicles, ensuring no additional models leave the factory with this issue. However, some SUVs may have already been delivered to customers before the defect was identified.

To resolve the issue, BMW dealerships will inspect the roof frames of all affected vehicles. If cracks are found, the frames will be repaired free of charge as part of the recall process.

What Should Drivers Do?

Owners of the 2025 BMW X4 should expect to receive a recall notice from the automaker with instructions to schedule an inspection and repair at their nearest dealership. However, because recall notices can sometimes be overlooked, drivers are encouraged to check if their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s official recall center or entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 27, 2025. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 24V910000.