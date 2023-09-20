BMW has issued a recall for a select number of its 2024 X5, X6, X7, and XM models in the United States. The recall is a result of concerns over improperly stitched passenger-side knee airbags that may not function as intended, potentially increasing the risk of injury. While BMW has not reported any accidents or injuries related to this issue, the automaker is taking proactive steps to address the problem and ensure the safety of its customers.

Affected BMW Models and Production Dates

The affected models in this recall include the 2024 BMW X5, X6, X7, and XM, totaling 2,352 vehicles in the U.S. Owners of these vehicles will be notified of the recall after October 30, 2023, and will be urged to schedule an appointment with their nearest BMW dealership for a free airbag replacement.

The airbags in question were manufactured by Joyson Safety Systems in Mexico. BMW has identified a potential problem with the stitching on a portion of these airbags, which may not meet the specified stitch density. This stitching irregularity raises concerns that in the event of a crash requiring the deployment of the knee airbag, it might not function as intended, leaving occupants at a heightened risk of injury.

This recall specifically affects the following BMW models:

– 1,044 units of the 2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 M60i, and X5 M built between June 13, 2023, and August 16, 2023.

– 513 units of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e hybrid built between the same dates.

– 208 units of the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i, X6 M60i, and X6 M built from June 12, 2023, to August 15, 2023.

– 586 units of the 2024 BMW X7 xDrive40i, X7 M60i, and the Alpina XB7 built between these dates.

– 1 unit of the 2023 BMW XM built on June 19, 2023.

The recall was initiated after an internal test conducted by the supplier raised concerns about the airbag’s performance in certain conditions. Further investigation revealed that vehicles exposed to high temperatures and equipped with airbags with low stitch counts might have cushion seams that partially open during deployment.