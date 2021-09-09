BMW has been a long-standing partner of the New York Fashion Week. This year it returns as the Official Automotive Partner of the show and it has some surprises lined up for the participants. One of them will be the partnership with New York Fashion Week producer IMG leading to an exploration of fashion, culture and design. This will include a special BMW iX model designed by British designer Christian Cowan and Victor Cruz, fashion insider and New York Giants alum.

BMW will also host “The Future of Fashion and Luxury – Altuzarra’s Return to NYFW” panel discussion featuring luxury women’s ready-to-wear designer Joseph Altuzarra in conversation with Tiffany Reid, vice president of fashion at Bustle Media Group. “With a focus on premium quality, innovation and sustainability, New York Fashion Week provides a great platform on which to showcase our all new fully electric, highly sustainable BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle before it arrives in the U.S. early next year,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America.

The collaborations will spawn a content series dubbed “The Ultimate Design Evolution” meant to showcase the intersection of the fashion and automotive industries as both experience a period of revolutionary change. The fashion industry’s turn away from trend-focused “fast fashion” products and toward well-made, long-lasting staples that combine style and function mirrors BMW’s clear focus on sustainability, innovation and unique design for the future.

The content created at the show will be shared across BMW USA’s social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The content featuring Victor Cruz, former NFL star and Super Bowl champion, will certain gather a lot of attention. He has been named Sports Illustrated’s most fashionable athlete back in 2016, when he was active, and he stayed involved in the fashion world as he has a fashion brand of his own right now.