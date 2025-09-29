BMW Individual Manufaktur has once again demonstrated what’s possible when customers push beyond the ordinary. Using the BMW XM as its canvas, the brand is hinting at future capabilities of its new center for special paint finishes at the Dingolfing plant. While BMW already offers two-tone paint on the 7 Series, this latest creation takes things a step further: a full-length gradient finish, blending two distinct colors across the SUV’s 5.11-meter body.

Sapphire Black Meets Macadamia Metallic

At the front, the BMW XM begins in Sapphire Black. By the time your eyes reach the rear, the finish has seamlessly shifted into Macadamia Metallic. The effect is not abrupt but carefully painted through a gradient transition, achieved using a complex coating technique. Nine intermediate shades were created and applied in sequence, ensuring the colors flow harmoniously rather than clash.

The shades of the colors change depending on perspective and lighting. From one angle, the XM appears almost entirely black. From another, brown hues dominate. Even in motion, the effect plays tricks on the eye: in a rearview mirror, a black SUV approaches, but as it overtakes, the tone shifts, revealing its Macadamia rear.

Finishing Touches

To emphasize the gradient, BMW added a black coachline beneath the windows, complemented by XM lettering integrated into the doors. The subtle details frame the transition and make the color shift more intentional and striking. Inside, the bespoke treatment continues with BMW Individual Manufaktur logos embroidered in Macadamia on the backrests and floor mats, underscoring the one-off nature of the build.

BMW describes the gradient finish as a benchmark in both technical precision and industrial feasibility. The process is far more complex than the €12,000 two-tone option currently offered on the 7 Series, which simply separates the upper and lower halves of the car with a straight dividing line. In contrast, the XM’s finish required extensive mixing, layering, and quality control to achieve a seamless effect at scale.

How Much Will It Cost?

Whether this gradient technique will appear on future customer cars depends on demand. But one thing is clear: such exclusivity won’t come cheap. If two-tone paint already carries a five-figure surcharge, a gradient finish would likely cost significantly more. Still, for customers chasing true individuality, BMW Individual Manufaktur has now shown just how far the boundaries can be pushed.

And if the XM is any indication, the Dingolfing plant’s new facility for special paint finishes is only just getting started. [Photos: europedriven Lorenz Aumayr / Fabio Becvar / via BimmerToday]