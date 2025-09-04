It wouldn’t be a proper BMW world premiere if images didn’t leak ahead of the debut. Mere hours before the iX3’s unveiling, the cat is (mostly) out of the bag. Vastly different from its predecessor, the electric crossover largely retains the Vision Neue Klasse X’s appearance. Whether that’s good or bad, it’s up to you to decide. It still has a concept car vibe, but the license plate makes it clear we’re looking at the production model.

Some design tweaks have been made here and there without altering the futuristic direction BMW is taking. We like what we’re seeing, especially the kidney grille for not being obnoxiously tall. Even though the iX3 has gained flush door handles and conventional mirrors, the profile is nearly as smooth as the concept’s. In keeping with the Vision Neue Klasse X, there are fewer creases and edges compared to the old model.

The rear is nearly 1:1 with the concept, featuring prominent taillights divided by the BMW badge. Official images usually show high-end versions, so we’re likely looking at an iX3 with the M Sport Package, despite the absence of M badges on the fenders. The lower sections of the bumpers retain some of the angularity of recent models, but without appearing busy.

There are no interior images so far, but the cabin isn’t much of a mystery. The Vision Neue Klasse X already hinted at massive changes. The redesigned dashboard will accommodate a center-mounted touchscreen measuring a stately 17.9 inches. At the base of the windshield, a projection of nine widgets, with three fixed in front of the driver and six customizable to the right, will make up the Panoramic Vision.

While we can vouch for the authenticity of these leaked images making the rounds on social media, the quality is less than ideal. High-resolution official photos will paint a clearer picture of the new iX3. Even better, real-life shots from the IAA Mobility Show in Munich are on the way.

Unlike its predecessor, the next-gen model is coming to the United States. However, Europeans will get behind the wheel first in early 2026, while Americans will have to wait until around the latter half of the year. BMW will manufacture vehicles for both markets at its new plant in Debrecen, Hungary.

