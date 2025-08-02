With just about a month to go until the next iX3 “NA5” officially breaks cover, it’s no surprise that more details are emerging via unofficial sources. BMW has already confirmed the inaugural version of its next electric crossover will be sold as the 50 xDrive. We’re now hearing the dual-motor setup will deliver a combined 463 hp and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft) of torque.

A reliable insider from the Bimmer Post forums, with access to internal BMW databases, uncovered these figures. The output is significantly higher than that of the outgoing iX3, but that’s hardly unexpected. The first-generation model was strictly rear-wheel drive, so it only had a single motor. Chances are the Neue Klasse-based EV will offer a broader lineup, possibly including a single-motor configuration as well.

Previously, the same source revealed output figures for the Gen6 motors, which recently entered series production in Steyr. The front-mounted unit is said to produce 165 hp and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft), while the rear motor allegedly makes 322 hp and 435 Nm (321 lb-ft). It’s believed the new iX3 can sustain a power output of 228 hp for more than half an hour.

In its initial 50 xDrive guise, the second-gen iX3 is rumored to sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 4.9 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do 130 mph (210 km/h). For those seeking more performance, an M60 xDrive is expected with around 620–630 hp. Not only that, but a full-fat M variant under the “ZA5” codename is possible.

While the standard iX3 will be officially revealed on September 5 at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, an M Performance model likely won’t arrive until sometime in 2026. A true M version isn’t expected before 2027, or so we’ve heard.

Whatever BMW has in store for the iX3 will likely carry over to the i3. The sedan has been confirmed for production next year at the Munich plant. A full M derivative is also planned, but not before 2027. Bavaria is expected to broaden the portfolio with an i3 Touring and an iX4, both allegedly set to receive M Performance and M variants later this decade.

Source: Bimmer Post