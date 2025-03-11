If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get behind the wheel of BMW’s ultra high-performance version of the M4, the M4 CSL, you’re in luck. A partially wrecked M4 CSL has popped up on US car sales site Autotrader, and it’s by a wide margin the least expensive way to strap yourself into the CSL’s racy carbon bucket seats.

The M4 CSL, VIN WBS63AZ08PCM78632, was originally sold new by BMW of Turnersville, according to an online database. Now for sale out of Binghamton, NY, by a private seller, the car has traveled only 6,189 miles. The seller reports—and pictures indicate—front and rear damage, and at least one taillight and headlight need replacing. Since both utilize laser technology, you’re looking at a not insignificant investment in parts before you even address the body work.

And, well, you’ll probably want to address the body work, because the car, as it sits, has no front or rear bumper at all. It came from the factory with red-finished brake calipers and, more importantly, Frozen Brooklyn Grey paint. The latter of which could add some cost and complexity to any serious restoration effort.

The Good News

While it may seem pretty bad at first, there’s some good news that makes this a somewhat legitimately enticing opportunity. For one, the seller states (and pictures indicate) that the airbags didn’t deploy. Additionally, they claim the car still starts, and the car’s wheels, carbon fiber roof, special CSL-exclusive trunk, and side panels all seem to be in good shape. Although, the rear quarter panel on the passenger side has a fairly nasty looking dent directly intersecting a body line. Inside, too, looks pretty good, including the lightweight and aggressive carbon fiber seats.

At a current listing price of just $36,000, this car is about $60,000 cheaper than the next most inexpensive one for sale in the US. Even though it requires some significant work, there is probably a business case here for someone. While it seems possible that this will get snatched up by a YouTuber for content, it could also be an interesting project for someone willing to do a little bit of research, spend a bundle of cash, and/or get their hands dirty. It’s definitely the only way to get into a M4 CSL for any amount significantly shy of six figures. You can check out the Autotrader listing here.