Have you ever wanted a direct line to the developers at BMW Group to share your thoughts on the BMW/MINI App? Now you can. By becoming a crowd tester for BMW’s latest digital products, you have the opportunity to influence the future of automotive technology. Join the ranks of testers with your iX1/X1, iX2/X2, MINI Cooper and Countryman, 7 Series, and more.

Behind the Scenes at BMW Headquarters

Are you curious about the meticulous processes at BMW headquarters in Munich before new app features are unveiled? The final steps before a new release are crucial, involving rigorous testing to ensure peak functionality and a seamless user experience for millions of customers. These tests are conducted both internally and by ‘crowd testers’ – selected end users outside the development team – to ensure thorough real-world validation. Crowd testers are enthusiastic app users who receive exclusive early access to the latest beta versions, testing them in real-world scenarios using their own vehicles. Their role is to identify hidden bugs and provide insightful feedback on new features. In return, participants gain exclusive insights into the latest technical developments and receive financial compensation for their feedback.

The Value of Your Feedback

In this crowd-testing process, Testbirds, a German-based IT company, is actively seeking passionate BMW/MINI drivers eager to lead the way in technical automotive innovation. Since 2019, Testbirds has maintained a longstanding BMW Tester Community. Feedback from this community is invaluable. It provides BMW developers with direct insights into user opinions, influencing not just future app updates but also upcoming development cycles.

Testbirds welcomes every BMW/MINI driver with a ConnectedDrive-capable vehicle, particularly those with the latest ID9 head unit. Currently, drivers of the latest models (manufacturing year 2023/24: iX1/X1, iX2/X2, MINI Cooper/Countryman and 7 Series vehicles with rear entertainment Theatre Screens are especially needed.

Participation Requirements

To participate, you need a current BMW or MINI vehicle with ConnectedDrive capabilities and activated Remote Services. The vehicle can be your own, a company car, or a leased vehicle. No previous testing experience or technical knowledge is required—just a passion for providing feedback and reporting bugs. BMW Group employees are also welcome to participate in their free time.

How to Register

To register, visit the Testbirds platform where these beta tests are conducted. New participants will receive an email invitation to complete an initial questionnaire, providing details about their vehicle, including the model, manufacturing year, and VIN (vehicle identification number). A BMW employee verifies the VIN to check configurations such as the installed head unit, current software version, and Remote Services status. This verification ensures the vehicle’s eligibility for various tests, with no personal data collected or handled in the process. For more information and to register, visit the project’s landing page: https://www.testbirds.com/en/crowd/bmw-cars/

This is a sponsored post by Testbird