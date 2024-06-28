BMW of Czech Republic is bringing two of their latest models to the 58th Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Days after their world premiere, the new 2025 BMW M5 (G90) and X3 M50 (G45) were showcased in front of festival attendees. The new M5 is introduced in one of the positioning colors – Frozen Deep Grey – while the X3 M50 shows its lines in the new Dune Grey Metallic color. In addition to these new releases, the exhibition will also display a variety of current models from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad.

BMW M5 – A Wide Range Of Colors

We’ve already seen the new M5 in another color – Frozen Isle of Man Green – but there are a lot more choices. In the US, customers can choose from one solid color and ten metallic options, including Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue. For those feeling adventurous, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is also available. Additionally, BMW offers an impressive selection of no fewer than 150 Individual shades. For the European model, Storm Bay is an added option.

Inside, the new G90 BMW M5 also gets a wide range of leather options: Red/Black bi-color. The Full Merino Metallic leather trim is making its debut on the M5 and comes with a bi-color finish. Customers have the option to equip the standard M Multifunction Seats with Extended Merino Leather in one of four shades: Black, Silverstone/Black bi-color, Red/Black bi-color, and Kyalami Orange/Black bi-color. However, this Black/Dark Violet or Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Pearl Effect upholstery won’t be available until next spring.

Just As Many Colors For The New BMW X3



In the US, there will be one solid and nine metallic colors available for the 2025 X3 M50. Aside from the Dune Grey, the performance crossover can be had in Vegas Red, M Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, and Artic Race Blue. The color palette also includes the usual Sapphire Black and three Individual colors. Frozen Pure Grey and Deep Grey will be the matte options, alongside Tanzanite Blue. If you want to keep it simple, there’s nothing wrong with Alpine White uni.

Both cars are now heading to the Goodwood Festival of Speed where they will be joined by the BMW M135 as well. So hopefully BMW will pick some wild colors from the Individual catalog to highlight these new products. [Photos: BMW Czech Republic]