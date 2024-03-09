BMW will unveil their second “new” Neue Klasse model – the BMW iX3. After the unveil of the sedan concept, on May 21 we will have a chance to see the BMW Vision X which will precede the production series model. In the mean time, BMW engineers continue to test the ZA5 iX3, this time in the snow, as seen in the video at the end of the article.

A Brand New Design Language

The new BMW iX3 (NA5) bears a resemblance to the BMW iX, albeit with a more compact form. The traditional upright design observed in the previous X3 and iX3 models gives way to a an aero sloping roofline. The vehicle’s front end sets it apart, featuring sleek headlights, a smaller grille than usual, and a phygital kidney grille.

The back of the vehicle displays simple shapes, complemented by equally sleek taillights. In the absence of exhaust pipes, the design avoids an overly aggressive look, which isn’t necessary for its aesthetic. From the side, the vehicle presents a sleek profile with fewer creases and incorporates flush door handles for a smooth finish.

Gen6 Battery Tech and Motors

When it launches late next year, the BMW iX3 will adopt the Gen6 technology for batteries and motors, offering several benefits including improved range. According to sources, the 2025 BMW iX3 may feature various battery pack sizes, resulting in different electric ranges. The apex of the iX3 lineup is anticipated to offer an electric range between 700-800 km on the WLTP cycle.

The NA5 BMW iX3 might encompass variants with a single rear motor, dual motors, short and long-range variants, and of course, an M Performance all-wheel-drive. An entry-level BMW iX3 is rumored to start at around 340 horsepower, then building up to the top iX3 M Performance which could deliver over 550 horsepower.

This summer, BMW will unveil the G45 BMW X3, which will maintain the flexible CLAR architecture. The production of the BMW iX3 is set to take place in Debrecen, Hungary, while the G45 X3 will be manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina.