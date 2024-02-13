In a move few saw coming, the fully electric MINI Cooper SE is getting a dedicated racing series this year. Touted as being the “world’s first 100% electric junior touring car series,” the NXT Gen Cup will serve as a Formula E support series. It will feature both male and female drivers who will pilot specially modified cars built by Lestrup Racing Team.

20 young drivers aged 15-25 will get behind the wheel of the zero-emission race car, which will have a front-wheel-drive layout with a single motor making 180 horsepower. A push-to-pass feature is going to temporarily unlock an additional 60 hp to facilitate overtakes, bringing the grand total to a healthy 240 hp. The purpose-built MINI Cooper SE will feature an 800V electric architecture and a small 30-kWh battery pack.

The bespoke electric racing hatchback is going to weigh 1,150 kilograms (2,535 pounds) and will support regenerative braking to charge the battery on the fly. These identically configured cars will be equipped with Hankook semi-slick all-weather tires and adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers. Mind you, these vehicles are based on the first-generation Cooper SE (F56) rather than the newly launched J01 model built in China.

The electric racing cars will all be electronically limited to 112 mph (180 km/h) and are going to be charged at 60 kW. Other goodies the Cooper SE is getting include two-way adjustable dampers and six-piston brake calipers.

Conceived in Sweden, the NXT Gen Cup will consist of two 20-minute practice sessions, followed by a 20-minute qualifying session and a 20-minute race. The cars are going to race at the following venues:

Misano, Italy (April 13-14);

Monaco (April 27);

Berlin, Germany (May 11-12);

Norisring, Germany (July 5-7);

London, UK (July 20-21);

Hockenheim, Germany (October 18-20).

It’s worth noting the Monaco race is going to have only one practice session. This provisional calendar is expected to be approved by the FIA shortly.

Source: FIA Formula E