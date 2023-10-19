The 2024 BMW X5 received a facelift earlier this year, and customers are still receiving deliveries of this iconic BMW model. In the United States, the BMW X5 xDrive40i stands out as the flagship model. It is equipped with the dependable and well-liked BMW B58 engine. Below, you can see the BMW X5 40i showcased in the striking Tanzanite Blue Metallic, one of BMW’s finest color choices. This X5 was photographed in Bulgaria during a local launch.

Exterior and Interior Design Changes

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i underwent substantial design and technology enhancements in the current year. Its exterior design was rejuvenated, featuring updates both at the front and rear. Inside, the cabin is adorned with a new gauge cluster and center screen. A noteworthy addition is the inclusion of BMW Operating System 8 as a standard feature, presented on a curved display that seamlessly integrates driver instrumentation and infotainment functions.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i introduces several updates, including a new front fascia with an illuminated grille and slimmer headlights, which are now 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) narrower than the previous model. At the rear, there’s a fresh rear fascia with revised taillights. Inside, there is a revised dashboard and center console. The two large screens are connected together: a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

More Power, Thanks To The 48V Hybrid System

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque. That’s an impressive increase from last year – up 40 horsepower and 51 pound-feet. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The X5 xDrive40i can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. Additionally, the 2024 X5 xDrive40i is equipped with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds 12 horsepower and significantly improves fuel economy.

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i has a starting MSRP of $67,500. This is slightly higher than the starting MSRP of the 2023 model year.