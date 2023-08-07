In the last few years, BMW expanded its fleet with a wide range of electric vehicles. One of their latest additions is the BMW i7, an all-electric luxury sedan that boasts cutting-edge technology and safety systems. However, BMW is now taking a step forward by introducing the BMW i7 Protection, a bulletproof variant designed to provide top-notch security for important European diplomats. The idea of a bulletproof BMW i7 first emerged as a rumor in 2022, generating both excitement and curiosity within the automotive world. Fast forward to the present, and the rumor has become a reality.

The official announcement of the BMW i7 Protection came after the 2022 G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Upper Bavaria. During the summit, several BMW i7 xDrive60 models were employed to transport dignitaries, and the concept of a bulletproof version was presumably discussed with government leaders. At the time, Frank Weber, head of R&D for BMW, confirmed that the i7 platform will be used for the next-generation of top-class high-security vehicles.

Early Look at the BMW i7 Protection

Today, the BMW Welt Instagram account gives us an early look at the BMW i7 Protection vehicles. BMW Welt recently welcomed three new BMW i7 models, serving as all-electric representative vehicles for esteemed members of the Swiss Federal Council. No other details were shared at this time but we expect to learn more before the IAA 2023.

The BMW i7 Protection is expected to build on the already high safety standards of the standard i7. However, there is an evident challenge in the form of increased weight. The standard BMW i7 xDrive60 already tips the scales at a substantial 5,820 lbs (2,640 kg). With the additional armor plating, bulletproof glass, and smoke and gas seals, the i7 Protection could potentially approach a staggering 7,000 lbs. The added weight is likely to affect the vehicle’s power and range, but these considerations become secondary when prioritizing the safety of its occupants.

Expect High Levels of Protection

While there is no official rating for the armored protection of the BMW i7 Security model yet, we can look to the BMW X5 VR6 Protection as a reference point. The X5 VR6 Protection boasts VR6-rated armor, capable of withstanding up to 7.62 caliber ammunition, commonly used in the AK-47 assault rifle. Moreover, it can endure hand grenades and 15 kg of TNT detonated from four meters away. Additionally, its underbody armor is robust enough to handle a hand grenade rolled underneath the vehicle, which becomes especially crucial given the potential dangers of battery fires.

Considering the BMW X5 VR6 Protection’s impressive armor capabilities, we can expect similar levels of protection for the BMW i7 Protection model. The integration of advanced security features in the i7’s chassis and technology will make it an ideal choice for diplomatic transportation, ensuring the safety of its high-profile passengers.