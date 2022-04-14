The new BMW X7 Facelift made its debut in New York City today, alongside the BMW 7 Series (G70) and first-ever i7 electric limousine. The content on the new 7 Series is under embargo until April 20th, but the X7 is not. So today, we’re going to give you an exclusive first look at the BMW X7 Facelift and its new design.

First BMW M60i Model

It was the BMW X7 M60i that debuted the X7 family in NYC, a bold statement fro the Bavarian automaker. Not only because this is the first M60i model to come to market, but also because it’s the boldest and most powerful X7 ever made. Rumors of a potential new V8 engine have been swirling around for years but it’s only today the “S68” is making its official debut. Rather than premiering next week in the 7 Series G70, BMW has chosen the X7 Facelift to lead the way. It won’t be installed in a full-fat M version of the luxury SUV, but rather a new X7 M60i replacing the M50i.

S68 V8 Engine

The twin-turbo 4.4-liter is an evolution by adopting mild-hybrid technology. The small electric motor has been integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox and brings the best of both worlds. Not only does it boost efficiency, but it also adds a bit of performance. The X7 M60i has 523 hp (390 kW) from 5,500 rpm and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from 1,800 rpm. The electric motor delivers an extra 12 hp (9 kW) and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm).

The 2023 BMW X7 M60i needs 4.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. Alternatively, it takes 4.5 seconds if you prefer the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) evaluation. The BMW X7 M60i will reach an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

New Design

Split headlights are the big news. As with its upcoming 7 Series and XM cousins, the BMW X7 LCI will gain a new split headlight design that’s entirely different from any other headlight design in the brand’s history. It’s a bold new design direction for a car that’s already polarizing.

The headlights are now split into two halves, upper and a lower. The upper half features a modern, slimmer take on the signature dual-halo BMW headlight design, by offering two slim, upside down hockey stick LEDs. Out back, the BMW X7 LCI’s taillights are nearly identical to the pre-LCI taillights, except they have a bit more depth and are darker in color.

Inside, the BMW X7 Facelift is mostly the same as before, with only a few small, but meaningful, updates. It gets some new tech and a couple of interesting features that keep it fresh for 2022. The main update you’ll notice is the massive new iDrive 8 screen, borrowed straight from the BMW iX. Not only is it the same screen but it’s implemented the same way, with a floating design, so it now hangs over the expansive piece of wood trim on the dashboard.

Along with the iDrive 8 screen, the BMW X7 LCI now gets the same new digital dials as the iX, which is joined with iDrive 8 to make one massive screen. The digital dials in the iX, and now the X7 LCI, are a marked improvement over the current set in most other BMWs, with better visibility and improved customization.

More subtle updates include the light bar on the passenger side of the dashboard, which reads “X7”, and the iX-style shift toggle, which replaces the old shift lever.

Base MSRP for the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i is $77,850 + $995 destination; X7 M60i $103,100 + $995 destination. US launch to commence in Q3 2022.

[Photos: @enes_kucevic_photography]