David Brown Automotive is known for its ultra-posh versions of the original MINI, and the Remastered Marshall Edition is no exception. To mark the audio equipment company’s 60th anniversary, the two joined forces to create a fancy special edition. Only 60 cars will ever be made in both left- and right-drive configurations. These will be less practical than the donor cars after fitting an amplifier in the trunk.

The bespoke amp sitting in the leather-lined cargo area is only part of the restomod as the tiny hatchback boasts other tweaks. The Marshall Edition will wear an exclusive Marshall Black paint contrasted by Marshall Gold accents. The striking shade is evident on the mesh front grille designed to mimic the front of Marshall’s audio equipment.

The MINI Remastered Marshall Edition also has dark chrome surfaces and tailor-made badges with gold enameling. The two-tone theme continues with the 12-inch black wheels featuring gold brake calipers. However, the real magic is on the inside where the cabin has been revamped.

David Brown Automotive has given the Marshall Edition an upgraded sound system with dashboard-mounted twitters. There are extra door speakers as well, while that amp we mentioned earlier comes with its own source of power. Customers also get a portable Bluetooth speaker to round off the package.

Pricing details have yet to be disclosed, but MINIs pampered by DBA usually go for six figures. We do know the stylish hatch is powered by a 1.33-liter A-series engine hooked up to a five-speed manual gearbox. As with its predecessors, the Remastered Marshall Edition is handcrafted. That’s not all too surprising seeing as how the car likely costs a fortune.

David Brown Automotive and Marshall will set aside a portion of the proceeds from Marshall Edition sales to benefit the Music Venue Trust. It’s a charity helping independent artists in the UK.

Source: David Brown Automotive