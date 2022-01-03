This could have ended much, much worse. 2022 is off to a terrible start for the driver of a first-generation BMW X1. The luxury crossover’s engine bay was suddenly engulfed in flames. The woman had the presence of mind and acted swiftly by pulling over. However, the location she chose was less than ideal (to say the least) as she stopped the car right in front of a gas station.

She wasted no time and called the firefighters right away. Footage shot on location shows the fire being successfully put out, thus avoiding a potential disaster in case the vehicle would’ve exploded. You don’t see every day firefighters using the proverbial jaws of life to pry open an E84’s engine bay and neutralize the fire. The hydraulically-powered shears were powerful enough to break the locking mechanism for one of the firefighters to cool down the smoking hot area.

Suffice it to say, the BMW X1 is unlikely to ever get back on the road. Even though the firefighters arrived at the scene as fast as possible, the extent of the damages is severe. Consequently, the vehicle will probably be declared a write-off as it would be too expensive to fix it after fire and water took their toll on the whole engine bay.

The fiery incident took place on January 2 in Chula Vista, the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area. By the looks of it, the X1 xDrive28i had paper plates, suggesting it had been recently purchased from a dealership. It’s unclear at this point what caused the crossover to catch fire, but early signs show something went terribly wrong in the engine bay. Educated guesses include an oil leak or an electrical issue.

Hopefully, the dealer sold the car with some kind of warranty.

[Source: 911 VIDEO NEWS / YouTube]