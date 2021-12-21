Buying an out-of-warranty luxury car is a bit of a gamble, especially if we’re talking about one coming from Germany’s Big Three. John Pierce learned his lesson the hard way after purchasing a 2012 BMW 5 Series Sedan to replace his 2010 Mercedes that was totaled following an unexpected encounter with a deer. He headed to Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Princeton and paid $16,995 for a 550i xDrive from the F10 generation.

In an interview with NJ.com, he admitted the car was not exactly in perfect condition when he took delivery. Shortly after picking up the car, he noticed the electrically operated rear sunshade would not retract, and the dealer refused to fix it. That’s because the 30-day warranty the 550i came bundled with was only for the engine, gearbox, and the AWD system. A broken sunshade is not the end of the world, but wait until you hear what other issues the sports sedan had.

During the first 27 days of ownership, John Pierce only had the 5er for five since it stayed in the shop for no fewer than 22 days. His problems started early on, during the third day when he noticed a low oil warning light. Little did he know the car had suffered a “major oil leak” – a discovery made by his local mechanic.

The very same mechanic noticed a torn axle boot, which prompted the unfortunate owner of the problematic 550i to head back to the dealership and demand the plagued BMW to be fixed. His car spent nine days at Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and he collected it with the oil gauge showing 90%. 100 miles and 24 hours later, the level plummeted to just 20%.

Needless to say, John Pierce returned to the dealer yet again. Within 24 hours, the 5 Series was in his possession once more as the dealer was nice enough to ship it some 55 miles to the owner. However, the oil gauge was still showing a minimum level, thus leading the car’s owner to believe that either the oil level dropped during the 55-mile trip or the dealer simply did not work on his 550i at all.

He decided to switch dealers and headed to a local BMW shop, which discovered the oil problem was a known issue and part of a class-action lawsuit. Luckily for him, the problem was fixed for free as otherwise, he would’ve ended up paying $9,600. He still had to fork out $3,128 to get rid of the leaking radiator, worn drive shaft flex joint, and fix problems related to the bushings. Four new tires, replacing a bent wheel, and an alignment added $1,916 to the bill, plus $105 for the inspection made by the dealer. Replacing the power rear shade would’ve been another $1,200, but he decided to skip this fix for now.

All in, we’re dealing with a $16,995 2012 BMW 550i xDrive that was in need of about $16,000 to completely fix had it not been for the class-action lawsuit. He “only” paid $5,150 after taking into consideration the no-cost repair and keeping the broken sunshade.

Moral of the story? A pre-purchase inspection is a must whenever shopping for a used car, especially if it wears a premium manufacturer’s badge since they’re more likely to be ticking bombs. You only pay a couple of hundred dollars that could save you thousands in hidden repair costs. Another way to go would be a certified pre-owned car.

[Source: NJ.com]