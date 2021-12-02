3D Design recently released some exterior parts for the G01-generation BMW X5. However, after releasing those parts, customers wanted a bit more. Being the kind and generous company 3D Design is, more parts have arrived.

If you want your BMW X5 to have a bit more visual pop, a bit of a sportier look, then check out these new 3D Design parts. You can now get a new lower front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and what 3D Design calls a “rear side garnish”. What’s that last bit, you ask? It’s sort of a little extension of the rear diffuser that wraps around the rear bumper. I just sort of completes the look of the rear diffuser and eliminates the contrast between it and the bumper at the bottom.

All of the 3D Design parts are, as always, carbon fiber and look great. They’re subtle — very subtle, in fact — but they add just that little bit of extra edge that can make an X5 stand out among the sea of suburbanite lease-specials. The G01 BMW X5 is a subtle, handsome, sophisticated car to begin with, so adding a bit of carbon fiber makes it look more special than your neighbor’s diesel X5 family hauler.

You have to have the X5’s M Sport package equipped for these parts, though. They’re only designed to be added to M Sport bumpers. If your X5 lacks the M Sport package, these 3D Design parts won’t line up right and therefor won’t fit. So don’t buy them until you’re sure your car has the M Sport package equipped. M Performance models, such as the X5 M50i and M50d, already have such bumpers, so you needn’t worry if you own one of those. But any non-M Performance X5 can get these parts with the right package already installed.